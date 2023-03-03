JONESBORO — Dr. Neale Bartee, conductor of the Delta Symphony Orchestra, will teach a free series of classes, “Exploring Symphonic Music,” beginning at 4 p.m. March 12, in the church choir room at First Baptist Church, 701 S. Main St. The class is open to anyone with no registration required. The easiest entry will be off of Union Street at the back of the church. This class will be taught from a Christian perspective.

The purpose of the series is to study the development of instrumental music from its origins to the present day. Emphasis will be on the symphony orchestra and understanding its role in presenting musical meaning.