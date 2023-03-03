JONESBORO — Dr. Neale Bartee, conductor of the Delta Symphony Orchestra, will teach a free series of classes, “Exploring Symphonic Music,” beginning at 4 p.m. March 12, in the church choir room at First Baptist Church, 701 S. Main St. The class is open to anyone with no registration required. The easiest entry will be off of Union Street at the back of the church. This class will be taught from a Christian perspective.
The purpose of the series is to study the development of instrumental music from its origins to the present day. Emphasis will be on the symphony orchestra and understanding its role in presenting musical meaning.
Through listening and discussing musical examples the class will explore the makeup of the ensemble, its repertoire, and the role of the conductor. The object will be to guide the listener to a meaningful experience in the concert hall. All questions are welcome. Topics will be determined by student interest but could include major composers, how styles changed in historic periods, various forms of symphonic writing, aesthetic ideas, or other elements explored in symphonic writing.
On March 19 the class will attend a Delta Symphony Orchestra concert at 2 p.m. at the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, on the Arkansas State University campus.
Subsequent meetings will be Sundays at 4 p.m. for 4 or 5 weeks as needed.
