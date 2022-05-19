JONESBORO — Fisher Street United Methodist Church, 301 N. Fisher St., has announced that the church will begin its 24th year of offering the Pasmore Summer Nurturance program.
The church will offer free lunches to needy children and adults from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday beginning June 1 and ending Aug. 6.
This has been a collaborative ministry for a number of years between Fisher Street UMC and sister Methodist churches including First UMC, Cornerstone UMC and Mount Carmel UMC. These churches have been committed to this joint united ministry since 1998. It could not continue without the commitment of all the churches.
Because of the pandemic, some changes in protocol and operations have been established.
The program this year will be curbside and takeout only. Sack lunches and small bottles of water will be distributed outside of the church. There will be no admittance to the church by the public. It will remain locked at all times. Only three to four volunteers wearing masks and gloves for safety will be permitted in the building to prepare meals.
When picking up meals individuals should stay in their cars or walk up. For safety as required by state regulations, walk-ups should remain six feet apart while waiting in line.
There will be trash bags and cans outside for trash disposal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.