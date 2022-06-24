MEMPHIS — Circuit Playhouse Inc., which includes The Circuit Playhouse, TheatreWorks at the Square and Playhouse on the Square, will kick off its 54th season beginning July 8 with the world premiere of “Shanktown” by Mary Donnet Johnson at TheatreWorks at the Square, 2085 Monroe Ave.
The play, according to a press release, “features a patriarch whose power is waning fast, a questionable friend, an estranged son and a clinging daughter. Like an ancient Greek tragedy with modern-day laughs.”
The season will continue Aug. 19-Sept. 18 with the musical “Something Rotten” by John O’Farrell and Karey, music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick, at Playhouse on the Square, 66 Cooper St.
The regional premiere of “Pass Over” by Antoinette Nwandu will be Sept. 16-Oct. 9 at The Circuit Playhouse, 51 Cooper St.
A Playhouse revival of the musical, “The Wizard of Oz” by L. Frank Baum, music and lyrics by Harold and E.Y. Harburg, will take the stage Nov. 11-Dec. 22 at Playhouse on the Square.
The regional premiere of “Junie B’s Essential Survival Guide to School” with book and lyrics by Marcy Heisler, and music by Zina Goodrich, will be at The Circuit Playhouse Nov. 18-Dec. 22.
“Who’s Holiday” by Matthew Lombardo, an adults-only version of Dr. Seuss’s classic tale, will be staged Nov. 25-Dec. 22 in The Memphian Room at The Circuit Playhouse. This is also a regional premiere.
Kicking off 2023, will be the world premiere of “If Pekin is a Duck, Why am I in Chicago?” by Ann Eskridge running Jan. 13-29 at TheatreWorks @ the Square.
A vaudeville-style variety show, “The Scottsboro Boys,” book by David Thompson, music by John Kander and Fred Ebb, is a retelling of the landmark trial of nine falsely accused black teenagers that would eventually give rise to the civil rights movement. A regional premiere, it will run Jan. 20-Feb. 19 at Playhouse on the Square.
“Roe” by Lisa Loomer based on the landmark case of Roe v. Wade, will have its regional premiere Feb. 3-19 at The Circuit Playhouse.
Two regional premieres, “Freckleface Strawberry the Musical,” with music and lyrics by Gary Kupper and book by Gary Kupper and Rose Caiola, based on the book written by Julianne Moore, and “Ink” by James Graham, will run in repertory at The Circuit Playhouse. Freckleface will run March 10-April 15, with Ink to be staged March 24-April 16.
A spring musical, to be announced, is scheduled to run April 18-May 21 at Playhouse on the Square.
May 12-June 4, “Clyde’s” a comedy by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage will make its regional premiere at The Circuit Playhouse.
The season will close with “Jersey Boys” with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. This regional premiere chronicles the rise and eventual breakup of the legendary doo-wop group Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons and features chart-toppers like “Sherry,” “Beggin’,” “Working My Way Back to You” and “Walk Like a Man.”
School matinee performances will be offered for “Pass Over,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Junie B’s Essential Survival Guide to School,” “The Scottsboro Boys” and “Freckleface Strawberry the Musical.”
Subscriptions for the 54th season are available for purchase at tickets.playhouseonthesquare.org and by calling the box office, at 901-726-4656.
