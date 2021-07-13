JONESBORO — Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced Tuesday that city code enforcement officers will begin directed patrol sweeps throughout the city on a monthly basis.
The sweeps come after more than 40 tons of trash, debris and waste – including appliances, old tires and furniture – were removed in the past two months at a half-dozen Saturday cleanups.
“We have done a lot of work in clean-ups across the city,” Copenhaver said in a press release. “If property owners have not taken advantage of these opportunities, they should take the time to get things in order. Multiple departments and multiple neighborhoods have done a lot of work, and we need to remove blight in our city.”
The first sweep will begin Monday in the West End neighborhood, and Code Enforcement Director Mike Tyner said officers will address code violations, distribute warnings and in cases of major violations issue court citations.
“We will address tall grass, inoperative vehicles, unsightly and unsanitary conditions, and unlawful storage,” Tyner said.
The goal is a neighborhood-by-neighborhood approach to do what code enforcement does on a daily basis, Copenhaver said. But the sweeps are designed to ensure no violators are overlooked.
“This is a more focused attack on blight,” Copenhaver said. “We have a large city that unfortunately includes some home and business owners who, for whatever reason, haven’t kept their properties in good condition.
“Blight is not only unsightly but causes vermin, mosquitos, snakes, spiders and public health risks. An old tire, for instance, can breed thousands of mosquitos.”
Elderly residents and others with physical limitations can call the code enforcement office at 870-933-4658 or email mtyner@jonesboro.org for assistance.
Any property issued a warning ticket will have enough time to correct the violation before a second sweep through the neighborhood, at which time citations will be issued.
