JONESBORO — The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Arkansas State University will offer several opportunities in July for small businesses to learn about starting and growing a business. All sessions are scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon. Opportunities for businesses to meet with an ASBTDC business consultant will follow each session from 1 to 3 p.m.

The ASBTDC provides one-to-one confidential guidance to business owners and entrepreneurs. Primary areas of assistance include business planning, financial analysis, market research, loan packaging, growth and expansion marketing, and profitability.