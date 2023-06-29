JONESBORO — The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Arkansas State University will offer several opportunities in July for small businesses to learn about starting and growing a business. All sessions are scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon. Opportunities for businesses to meet with an ASBTDC business consultant will follow each session from 1 to 3 p.m.
The ASBTDC provides one-to-one confidential guidance to business owners and entrepreneurs. Primary areas of assistance include business planning, financial analysis, market research, loan packaging, growth and expansion marketing, and profitability.
July 11 – ASBTDC business consultant Robert Bahn will lead a class, “Financing Your Small Business,” at the Mississippi County Chamber of Commerce, 300 Walnut St., in Blytheville.
July 12 – Bahn will lead a class, “Marketing Your Small Business,” at the M.B. Ainley Community Center, 538 E. Elm St. in Corning.
July 13 – Bahn will lead “Marketing Your Small Business” at the Paragould Regional Chamber of Commerce, 300 W. Court St.
July 20 – ASBTDC director Laura Miller will lead “Start Your Small Business Now” at the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce, 201 Hazel St.
There is no charge for the training events or counseling sessions, but registration is required. Call 870-972-3517 to register.
