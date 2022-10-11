JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at summer commencement, held Aug. 12 in First National Bank Arena.
Residents of Clay, Cross, Greene and Jackson counties earning bachelor’s degrees are listed by degree. Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated as graduating with highest honors; those with a 3.8-3.99 GPA graduated with high honors; those with a 3.6-3.79 GPA graduated with honors.
Bachelor of Arts
Michelle Braim of Tuckerman in criminology; Emily Mason of Wynne, Stephanie Finn and Rebekah Jaco, both of Paragould, all in psychology; and Jennifer Bradley of Tuckerman in sociology.
Bachelor of General Studies
Joshua William Edwards of Paragould and Caitlin Mueller of Newport.
Bachelor of Science
Heather Swindle of Marmaduke and Chase Matthews of Paragould, both in business administration; Alexeia Haywood of Success in clinical laboratory science; Kason Irvin of Paragould in computer and information technology; Peyton Lace of Wynne with honors and Tiffany Camp, Anna McIlvoy with honors and Lukas Reddick, all of Paragould, all in exercise science; and Lessly Fuentes of Paragould in psychology.
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Landon Smith of Jacksonport in agricultural business.
Bachelor of Science in Education
Hannah M. Bridger of Paragould in elementary education and Mackenzie Jamison of Paragould in mid-level education.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing:
Kathleen Jumper of Wynne and Denise Middleton: Kaylee Pillow and Taylor Reddick, all of Paragould.
Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Science:
Sarah Tom with honors and Presley Tullos with high honors, both of Piggott; Laura Bass with honors, Jacy Harris with high honors and Evelyn Hernandez, all of Paragould; and Katlyn Schulz and Heather Kruft, both of Newport.
Bachelor of Social Work
Miranda Neill of Paragould.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.