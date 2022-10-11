JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at summer commencement, held Aug. 12 in First National Bank Arena.

Residents of Clay, Cross, Greene and Jackson counties earning bachelor’s degrees are listed by degree. Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated as graduating with highest honors; those with a 3.8-3.99 GPA graduated with high honors; those with a 3.6-3.79 GPA graduated with honors.