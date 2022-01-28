POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College recently announced the names of students graduating on its campuses during the fall 2021 semester. Many of these students received multiple degrees and certifications.
Clay County graduates earning associate degrees included Hali Forbes, Nicole Gilmore, Brandy Kennedy, Jared R Lan, Cody Shourd, William Vallance, Michael Wheeler and Jordan Wicker, all of Corning; Andrea Burr and Hannah Little, both of Piggott; Rebecca Klutts of Pollard; and Amber Dawkins, Robin Gunn, Kacey Johnson, Alonzo Vasquez-Mendoza, all of Rector.
Those receiving certifications only were Shelby Bank, Ralasha Farmer, Taylor Hamilton, Matison Knowlton, Destiny Leonard, Jessica Miller, Patricia Poole and Sydnee Shreve, all of Corning; Nathan Mills of Piggott; and Sirene Bollinger, Shain Casebier, Chance Cobb, Levi Jukkola, Bradley Schuerman and Easton Tracy, all of Rector.
Commented