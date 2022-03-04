Cleanups set for Keep Jonesboro Beautiful

JONESBORO — Keep Jonesboro Beautiful has scheduled two spring litter cleanup dates for the month of March.
Eight cleanups scheduled, Forrest Home Road, downtown Jonesboro from the First Baptist Church, Thomas Greene Road down Patrick Street, the West Nettleton/West Matthews avenues area, Race Street near Nettleton High School, Friendly Hope Road and Woodsprings Road and Harrisburg Road, will take place March 12-13 and 19-20.
Cleanups for Scenic Hills and Johnson Avenue will take place later in April and May.
These cleanups and litter removal projects are part of KJB’s ongoing efforts to improve the quality of life in Jonesboro and coincide with the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission’s annual Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup, which will run through May 31.
KJB is encouraging Jonesboro residents and businesses to join the cleanup efforts by taking time on at least one of those weekends to “pick up and post it” by taking a walk and picking up trash and posting a picture to social media to encourage others to join in.
For more information on the local cleanups or to get involved, visit keepjonesborobeautiful.com or follow the organization on Facebook.
KAB is encouraging Arkansans throughout the state to host a cleanup in their community or volunteer during an event near them.
Communities and groups are invited to sign up to organize a local cleanup this year at https://bit.ly/KABSignUps.
Cleanup organizers can use KAB’s free, print-ready promotional items to help recruit volunteers and learn how to organize a cleanup. Resources are available at http://bit.ly/ KABClean.
Volunteers can find local cleanups on the calendar of events at https://bit.ly/KABEvnts.
