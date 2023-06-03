Clinton Presidential Center to debut 'Dinosaur Explorer'

LITTLE ROCK — “Dinosaur Explorer” will open Thursday, June 8, at the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave.
“We are thrilled to welcome dinosaurs back to the Clinton Center,” Stephanie Streett, executive director of the Clinton Foundation said in a press release. “‘Dinosaur Explorer’ will offer visitors a fun, interactive experience and an opportunity to learn more about these magnificent creatures. Our previous dinosaur exhibit was a visitor favorite, and we hope this new exhibit will be as well.”
Through a series of dynamic displays that feature 20 advanced animatronic dinosaurs, authentic fossil casts and highly interactive hands-on activities, visitors will learn the science behind dinosaur adaptations and understand the connections humans share with our prehistoric predecessors.
As they move through a series of vignettes, visitors will discover what modern paleontologists know about the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods, and what remains uncertain.
“In addition, we will explore the connections between U.S. presidents and dinosaurs,” Dr. Jay Barth, director of the Clinton Presidential Library said. “Specifically, our staff is curating a special section that highlights the Antiquities Act of 1906 and President Bill Clinton’s efforts to protect fossil-rich areas where dinosaurs once roamed. We’ll also take a look at the fascinating role of dinosaurs in the pop culture of the 1990s.”
This area of the exhibition, exclusive to the display at the Clinton Center, will feature fossils that were gifted to President Clinton during his administration as well as props from the movie “Jurassic Park.”
“Dinosaur Explorer” continue to Oct. 1. Special dinosaur-themed programming will be announced throughout the summer. The Clinton Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. For more information go to bit.ly/3Myit3Z.
