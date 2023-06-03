Clinton Presidential Center to debut 'Dinosaur Explorer'

Parasaurolophus is one of the exhibits included in “Dinosaur Explorer” which will open Thursday, June 8, at the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave. in Little Rock. A series of dynamic displays that feature 20 advanced animatronic dinosaurs, authentic fossil casts and highly interactive hands-on activities, “Dinosaur Explorer” helps visitors learn the science behind dinosaur adaptations and understand the connections humans share with our prehistoric predecessors.

 Courtesy of the Clinton Presidential Center

LITTLE ROCK — “Dinosaur Explorer” will open Thursday, June 8, at the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave.

“We are thrilled to welcome dinosaurs back to the Clinton Center,” Stephanie Streett, executive director of the Clinton Foundation said in a press release. “‘Dinosaur Explorer’ will offer visitors a fun, interactive experience and an opportunity to learn more about these magnificent creatures. Our previous dinosaur exhibit was a visitor favorite, and we hope this new exhibit will be as well.”