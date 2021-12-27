JONESBORO — New Year’s Day will be this Saturday, so most public offices will be closed Friday for the holiday. However, some have chosen to close Monday, Jan. 3 instead.
County offices in Craighead, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph and Sharp will be closed Friday. Clay County offices will close at noon Thursday and stay closed Friday.
City offices that plan to close Friday include Jonesboro, Brookland, Paragould, Harrisburg, Trumann, Hoxie, Newport, Osceola, Hardy and Wynne.
In Corning, city offices will be closed both Thursday and Friday, while in Piggott, city offices will close Friday through Monday.
Cities closing on Jan. 3 include Walnut Ridge, Marked Tree and Pocahontas.
In Jonesboro, changes to the city sanitation schedule will continue with the Thursday, Dec. 30, route being collected on Jan. 3.
The Friday, Dec. 31, route will be picked up on Jan. 4 with the Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 3-4 routes, being run Jan. 5 and the Wednesday, Jan. 5, route run Jan. 6.
The Thursday, Jan. 6, and part of the Friday, Jan. 7, routes will be collected Jan. 7. The remainder of the Friday route will be finished Monday, Jan. 10, along with part of the Jan. 10 route.
Monday’s route will be completed Tuesday, Jan. 11 along with Tuesday’s route.
Recycling routes will run on the regular schedule with the first Monday route being collected Jan. 3.
In Paragould, Friday’s route will be collected Monday. The city of Wynne will also collect Friday’s route on Monday, along with Monday’s route.
In Newport, this Thursday’s garbage route will be run Wednesday and Friday’s will run Thursday.
The city of Osceola will have citywide pickup on Jan. 3.
In Pocahontas, the Jan. 3 route will be run along with the Jan. 4 route.
City sanitation departments in Hoxie, Walnut Ridge, Harrisburg, Trumann and Marked Tree and customers of Dedman’s Sanitation, Shelton Sanitation and Waste Connections will see no route change.
The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration and Federal court will be closed Friday.
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will close Saturday.
U.S. Postal Service locations will close Saturday if normally open on that day, or Friday if normally closed on Saturday. There will be no mail delivery on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.