JONESBORO — Nine faculty members from Arkansas State University are helping lead the development of a supercomputer project involving eight education and research entities in three states.
Dr. Xiuzhen Huang, professor of computer science and director of A-State’s Center for No-Boundary Thinking, is serving as one of the co-principal investigators for the project, which has attracted major funding from the National Science Foundation.
Researchers at Oklahoma State University secured the Major Research Instrumentation award of $4 million from NSF to develop the new supercomputer, and OSU is contributing $1.7 million.
“The purpose of the project is to significantly enhance the computational infrastructure for the Oklahoma-Arkansas-Kansas region,” Huang explained.
The OSU-led initiative is a joint effort with A-State, Wichita State University, Kansas State University, University of Tulsa, University of Central Oklahoma, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, and the Great Plains Network.
The primary advantage of a supercomputer is its ability to process huge volumes of research data very quickly, even as it is being generated. This capability opens up new possibilities for data analysis and scientific discoveries.
Huang added that some of the research areas that can benefit from the high-performance computer include bioinformatics, including genomics, metagenomics, and transcriptomics; agriculture, including crop modeling, environment and ecosystem modeling; classical and quantum calculations of liquids, proteins, interfaces and reactions; cybersecurity and social network modeling; renewable energy research; seismology; sociopolitical landscape modeling; and high-energy and medical physics.
In addition to Huang, other faculty members affiliated with the Center for No-Boundary Thinking are senior personnel of the OSU project, including Drs. Jason Causey, Emily Bellis, Jonathan Stubblefield, Jake Qualls, Sudeepa Bhattacharyya, Robert Fleming, Argelia Lorence and Cameron Wimpy.
Huang also said the project team would offer high-performance computer training sessions and web tutorials, and organize virtual conferences and hands-on workshops for new and experienced HPC users. Several classes have incorporated HPC, including bioinformatics, chemistry, physics and computer science.
