JONESBORO – The College of Engineering and Computer Science Alumni Academy at Arkansas State University inducted 17 new members during its second annual meeting Nov. 4-5 at the Woodward McAlister Family Club in Centennial Bank Stadium.

Academy membership, which is by invitation, is for individuals who have been in the workforce for at least 10 years and have significant professional accomplishments to their credit. Members are either graduates of one of the college’s degree programs or are friends of the college.