JONESBORO – The College of Engineering and Computer Science Alumni Academy at Arkansas State University inducted 17 new members during its second annual meeting Nov. 4-5 at the Woodward McAlister Family Club in Centennial Bank Stadium.
Academy membership, which is by invitation, is for individuals who have been in the workforce for at least 10 years and have significant professional accomplishments to their credit. Members are either graduates of one of the college’s degree programs or are friends of the college.
Jim Chidester, formerly associated with Batson Inc. in Little Rock and a charter member of the academy, is president-elect of the group for 2023. Chidester is now a faculty member in the construction management program of the College of Engineering and Computer Science.
The new inductees and their current professional associations are:
Scott Brown, supervisor, seams and AFC support, Southwest Power Pool, Little Rock;
Jon C. Calhoun, assistant professor, Holcombe Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Clemson University, Clemson, S.C.;
Preston Campbell, Mississippi Bridge team leader, Garver, Ridgeland, Miss.;
Michael Foster, principal owner, Pickering Firm, Inc., Jonesboro;
Chris Griffin, director of software engineering, Hytrol Conveyor Co., Jonesboro;
John Hall, nuclear reactor engineer and operator, Sandia National Laboratories, Albuquerque, N.M.;
Joe Hillebrenner, chief operating officer, Dialectic Engineering, Kansas City, Mo.;
Drew Hoggard, district 2 engineer, AR Department of Transportation, Jonesboro;
Patrick Jackson, configuration engineer, Leidos, Millington, Tenn.;
Matthew LeMay, senior project manager, Garver, Frisco, Texas;
Brad Marotti, regional manager, Delta Companies, Inc., Paragould;
Mark Morris, founder and president, Mark Morris Construction, LLC, Jonesboro;
Brandon Passmore, senior manager hardware development engineering, power modules, Wolfspeed, Fayetteville;
James “Opie” O’Quinn, vice president of technical services, GRT Rubber Technologies, Paragould;
Chris Poole, quality engineer, White River Health, Batesville;
Paul Tinsley, materials division head, Arkansas Department of Transportation, Little Rock;
Jared Wiley, assistant chief engineer-planning, Arkansas Department of Transportation, Little Rock.
