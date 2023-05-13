JONESBORO — Friends and financial supporters of Arkansas State University’s College of Agriculture recently gathered for Donor Day and an update on the college’s strategic plan, along with the financial commitments that will make educational initiatives possible.

Citing the year-long process in which the faculty and external stakeholders participated, Dean Mickey LaTour noted, “The only way something of this magnitude happens is through careful planning, execution and generosity. On behalf of the College of Agriculture, I am very grateful.”