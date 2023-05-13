JONESBORO — Friends and financial supporters of Arkansas State University’s College of Agriculture recently gathered for Donor Day and an update on the college’s strategic plan, along with the financial commitments that will make educational initiatives possible.
Citing the year-long process in which the faculty and external stakeholders participated, Dean Mickey LaTour noted, “The only way something of this magnitude happens is through careful planning, execution and generosity. On behalf of the College of Agriculture, I am very grateful.”
The College of Agriculture’s strategic plan emphasizes student experiences, especially experiential learning, through an Agriculture Academy that will focus on a range of approaches to possible experiences.
“Our goal is for students to experience multidimensional challenges as they prepare for life beyond the classroom,” he added. “As a college, we believe our students will learn best through an active hands-on experience that pushes them beyond the traditional classroom.”
Donations announced included $200,000 toward the Agriculture Academy, Greenway Targeted Scholarships, and the meat lab, along with a $252,130 gift-in-kind equipment lease from Greenway Equipment; $100,000 each from Joy and Randy McNeil and Poinsett Rice and Grain to support the Agriculture Academy; and $25,000 from AgHeritage Farm Credit Services for the Agriculture Academy.
LaTour also recognized previous donors, Judd Hill Foundation, Peco and Randall and Jeannette Pope.
Speakers for the event included Duane Weems of Peco Foods; Mike Gibson of the Judd Hill Foundation; Randall Pope, representing the Pope Family Endowment; Bill Midkiff of Greenway Equipment; Blake Swindle of AgHeritage Farm Credit Services; and Dan Douglas of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
After the announcements, those attending toured the broiler house, meat laboratory and the expanded Judd Hill Farmers’ Market.
