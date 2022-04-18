JONESBORO — The College of Education and Behavioral Science at Arkansas State University recognized 34 outstanding graduating students for the 2021-22 academic year.
The Chancellor’s Scholar award for the highest overall grade point in the college was presented to Kaitlin Ponder of Jonesboro.
Ponder shared 4.0 Graduate Award honors with Nicholas Gotte of Rogers, Sydney Lane of Keiser, Emily Mitchell of Southaven, Miss., Carson Moore of Beebe and Bradley Wiggins of McCrory.
The Chancellor’s Scholar is the 4.0 student with the most credit hours.
Departmental awards are presented to the graduates in each degree program who have most excelled in scholarship, leadership and service to the department.
Those departmental awards included Davis Wilson of Wynne in the Helping Our Wolves Learn Program.
In the Department of Educational Leadership, Curriculum and Special Education winners were:
Grace Petersen of Jonesboro, Doctor of Education, Aaron Gamble of Greenwood, Specialist in Education (EdS), and Sarah Armstrong of Tyronza, Master of Science in Education (MSE), all in educational leadership; Marianne Thompson of Europe, Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT), Angela Jones of Clarksville, MSE, and Somer Carter of Harrisburg, Bachelor of Science in Education (BSE), all in special education; Becca Jackson of Harrison, MSE in gifted, talented and creative; and Maria Paluzzi of Boise, Idaho, Master of Science (MS), in college student personnel services.
Winners for the Department of Health, Physical Education and Sport Sciences included Justin Homatas of Punta Gorda, Fla., MS in sport administration; Lynnsey Bowling, MS, and Bradley Wiggins, Bachelor of Science (BS), both of McCrory and both in exercise science; Gabrielle Stewart of Bryant, BSE in physical education; Sophie Leathers of Euless, Texas, BS in sport management; and Anna Bonner of Turner, BS in health promotion.
For the Department of Psychology and Counseling, winners were Paul F. Clark of Jonesboro, EdS in clinical mental health counseling; Kristina Sanders of Monette, EdS in school psychology; Irah Gates of Memphis, MSE in school counseling; Elizabeth Wilson of Brookland, MS in psychological science; and Landon Bonner of Little Rock, BS, and Mathew Pruss of North Little Rock, Bachelor of Arts, both in psychology.
Award winners in the Department of Teacher Education were Helen I. Smith of Clarksville, Tenn., EdS and Amy B. Bailey of Blytheville, MSE, both in reading; Amanda Moore of Pocahontas, MSE in early childhood education; Brittani S. Hill of Pine Bluff, MS in early childhood services; Kristyn Belk Shatzer of Jonesboro, MAT in teacher education; Katrina Swanson of Jonesboro, BSE in elementary education; and Jaclyn Hamby of Pineville, BSE in middle-level education.
