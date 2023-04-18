JONESBORO — The College of Education and Behavioral Science at Arkansas State University recognized 34 outstanding graduating students for the 2022-23 academic year during Convocation of Scholars.
The Chancellor’s Scholar award for the highest overall GPA in the college was presented to Katherine M. Terry of Benton.
Hannah May of Manila, Georgeta McGinty of Jacksonville, Cecilia Doss of Berryville, Zadie Coats of Jonesboro, Katherine Terry of Benton, Katherine Leis of Vista, Sierra Hurley of Jacksonville and Kendall Maxwell of Jonesboro, received the 4.0 Graduate Award for completing their degree programs with a perfect GPA. The Chancellor’s Scholar is the 4.0 graduate with the most credit hours at A-State.
Departmental awards were presented to the graduate in each degree program who has most excelled in scholarship, leadership and service to the department.
Area students receiving departmental awards were Peyton Worthington of Swifton, Elizabeth Rouse and Olga Pittman both of Jonesboro, in the Department of Educational Leadership, Curriculum and Special Education; Danny McNeal and Rui Sago, both of Jonesboro in the Department of Health, Physical Education and Sport Sciences; Chloe Brewster and Daisy Ibarra, both of Jonesboro in the Department of Psychology and Counseling; and Brandi Harris of Paragould and Tiffany Fulcher of Lake City in the Department of Teacher Education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.