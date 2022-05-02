JONESBORO — The College of Sciences and Mathematics at Arkansas State University has recognized 20 outstanding students who graduated or are graduating in 2021-22.
The Chancellor’s Scholar award, presented to the graduating student with the highest overall grade point average in their academic college, went to Alexandra Guelos Gibson of Jonesboro.
Departmental awards are presented in each degree program to the graduate who has most excelled in scholarship, leadership and service to the department.
Receiving awards in the Biological Sciences Department were Grant Dawson of East End, Bachelor of Science in biological sciences; Erina Miyajima of Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, BS in zoology; Mauro Godoy Sanchez of Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela, BS in environmental science; Johnathon Mullins of Paragould, Bachelor of Arts in environmental studies; Paige Brewer of Walnut Ridge, BS in wildlife, fisheries and conservation; and Laura Cerquera Hernandez of Mexico City, Mexico, BS in biotechnology.
Awards in the Chemistry and Physics Department went to Jared Hastings of Benton, BA in chemistry, and Erin Nicholas of Birmingham, Ala., BS in chemistry.
Nicholas was also recognized in the Mathematics and Statistics Department earning a BS in mathematics and as a graduating ambassador for the college.
Also recognized in the Mathematics and Statistics Department were Alexis Stone of Brookland, Bachelor of Science in Education in mathematics and Amelia Singh of Jonesboro, BS in mathematics.
Graduate student awards were presented to six master’s degree students and two doctoral degree candidates.
Master’s degree students and their respective programs were Valerie Kearny of Lawrenceville, Ga., Master of Science (MS) in biological sciences; Alyssa Paskel and Joshua Manning, both of Paragould, both MS in mathematics; Yu Zhang of Beijing, China, MS in statistics; Robert Clark of Walhalla, S.C., MS in environmental sciences; and Gaurav Gajurel of Kathmandu of Nepal, MS in molecular biosciences.
Doctoral students were Amelia Atwell of Ringgold, Ga., Ph.D. in environmental sciences and Jonathan Stubblefield of Jonesboro, Ph.D. in molecular biosciences.
Marcela Miranda Garcia of Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico was also recognized as a graduating ambassador.
