EVANSTON, Ill. — National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced over 2,600 winners of National Merit Scholarships that are financed by U.S. colleges and universities.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution.
These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
Among the winners were Austin B. Bellis and William Lawson Smith, both of Jonesboro.
Bellis received the National Merit Boston University Scholarship. His probable career field is actuarial science.
Smith received the National Merit University of Alabama Scholarship. His probable career field is computer engineering. Both students attended the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs.
