JONESBORO — Monday is Columbus Day and while it is a federal holiday, few city or county offices will close in observance.
Only Sharp County has reported that its offices will be closed, but the tax collector’s office will remain open.
City governments reporting closures include Newport, Trumann, Piggott and Hardy.
Of those, only Newport will see a change in residential garbage collection with Monday’s route being run Tuesday and Tuesday’s running on Wednesday.
Both the U.S. Postal Service and federal court will be closed but state offices like the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration will be open.
