The Link Theatre in Jonesboro will present “All in the Timing,” a night of one-act comedies, April 28-May 1 at Porch 30, 401 W. Huntington Ave., in downtown Jonesboro. Performances will be 7:30 p.m. April 28-30 and 2 p.m. May 1.
Starring in the production are New York City actors, Matt Wood, Robert Hooghkirk and Amanda Kuo.
Wood has been seen on Broadway in “Spongebob Squarepants,” as well as the National Tour of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” and on TV in “Instinct” and “Law and Order: SVU” among others.
Hooghkirk has been seen in the National Tours of “The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe” and “James and the Giant Peach,” and in featured roles on Disney Cruise Line ships.
Kuo has been featured in several independent films, and is the creator of the web series sitcom “Woman In Training.”
Keith Salter, who has directed numerous productions throughout Northeast Arkansas and the Memphis area, will return to the Jonesboro theatrical community as director and Arkansas State University faculty member Claire Abernathy will design the costume and lights.
General admission tickets are $35 and can be purchased by visiting www.thelinktheatre.org.
Seating is limited for each performance. Audience members are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.
The Link Theater Co. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.
