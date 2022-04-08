JONESBORO — The 27th edition of the Delta Symposium returns Thursday-Saturday to the Carl R. Reng Student Union, 101 N Caraway Road, at Arkansas State University.
All sessions are admission-free. The in-person sessions are open to everyone.
Preregister in advance is required for online sessions and may be made by emailing Dr. Gregory Hansen, symposium co-chairperson, at ghansen@astate.edu.
The theme of this year’s event is “Commemoration and Reunion in the South.”
Participants will present research that explores how history and expressive culture are commemorated through literature, scholarship and local activities.
“The Delta Symposium committee is coordinating presentations on a variety of forms of commemoration. The theme will be explored from a range of disciplines,” Hansen explained in a press release.
“Presenters will explore how historical events are remembered as well as erased from historical memory. Presentations will also explore how the significant past is represented in the tangible preservation of our built environment.”
Because this year’s event includes online presenters, participants from across the nation will be included in the virtual forum that Arkansas State University’s Department of English, Philosophy, and World Languages is presenting as an exploration of the Delta’s history and culture. A full schedule is available at the symposium website, astate.edu/delta-symposium.
The symposium will begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, with research presentations on the work of the Arkansas Folk and Tradition Arts Program. This session will be followed by a presentation on commemorations of A-State through yearbooks and newspaper publications.
Sessions that follow include presentations on a range of topics, including ghost stories, lynching and musical expression. The university’s Heritage Studies doctoral program will feature a special presentation by Janis F. Kearney on the work of the Celebrate Maya! project.
Thursday’s events conclude at 7 p.m. with a reading by Mary Troy and Claude Wilkinson at Bradbury Art Museum in Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive.
Beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, sessions will feature researchers and writers from across the region. Panelists will explore topics ranging from scholarship on the commemoration of African American history to scholarship on blues music, and the preservation of historical sites.
Friday’s events include the symposium’s keynote address by Andrew Scheiber, a professor at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn.
This year’s symposium also includes an open-mic and art share event beginning at 7 p.m. in the Reng Student Union auditorium.
Saturday’s events also begin at 8:30 a.m. with creative writing from across the state. An additional panel focuses on commemorations of community and individual accomplishments with the Arkansas and Mississippi Delta.
The symposium concludes with the Arkansas Roots Music Festival beginning at 1 p.m. in City, Water and Light Park, 1123 S. Culberhouse St. with a variety of musical performances.
In case of rain, the festival will move to the Fowler Center.
