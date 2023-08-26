LITTLE ROCK — Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land announced that his office will auction tax-delinquent parcels located in Craighead, Mississippi and Poinsett counties on Sept. 6.
The regional auction will begin at 10 a.m. and be held in the Hilton Garden Inn ballroom, 2840 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro. Registration will begin at 9 a.m.
“These new regional auctions will allow bidders to attend the sales for multiple counties without traveling to multiple locations or taking several days off work,” Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land said. “This will also allow us to be more fiscally responsible by conducting fewer events.”
Auctions will be conducted alphabetically by county.
Prospective bidders can find the Public Auction Catalog on the commissioner’s website, www.cosl.org. This resource includes a buyer’s guide; statutes governing the sales; the auction date, time and location; and a complete listing of parcels offered.
The website also includes an instructional video demonstrating how to research information about each parcel available for sale.
“Owners of delinquent parcels going for auction should be aware that the redemption period has changed,” Land said. “Parcels must be redeemed by 4 p.m. on the last business day before the sale date. That means we must have their money and petition to redeem in our hands by that time.”
Auction sales are final, he emphasized. “Parcels sold at auction cannot be redeemed.”
Bidders must register for the auction before placing a bid. Purchases may be paid for with a business or personal check, or a credit or debit card. Cash is not accepted for purchase of tax-delinquent parcels.
“Property taxes help fund schools, roads, libraries and public services including ambulances,” Land said. “Everyone benefits from paying those taxes – and the property owner benefits from paying on time, by avoiding interest and penalties on delinquent taxes.”
Properties that do not sell at auction will appear on the COSL’s post-auction sales list 30 days after the auction date. From there, they can be purchased through an online auction system. Another instructional video on the COSL website demonstrates that process to bidders.
Owners of delinquent parcels may redeem those delinquent taxes online at www.cosl.org using a credit or debit card. Those who prefer to pay by check or money order can print a Petition to Redeem from the website or call the office at 501-324-9422 to request the petition, which must accompany their payment.
Owners seeking to redeem within 30 days before an auction must use certified funds or may redeem with cash in the COSL office at 1020 W. Fourth St. in Little Rock. Cash is only accepted for redemption, and only for in-person payments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.