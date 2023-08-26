LITTLE ROCK — Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land announced that his office will auction tax-delinquent parcels located in Craighead, Mississippi and Poinsett counties on Sept. 6.

The regional auction will begin at 10 a.m. and be held in the Hilton Garden Inn ballroom, 2840 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro. Registration will begin at 9 a.m.