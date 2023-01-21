JONESBORO — A commodity distribution for Craighead County is scheduled from 9 a.m. until noon Feb. 1, or until food supplies are gone.
The distributions will take place at the Parker Community Center, 1522 N. Church St. in Jonesboro and the Caraway Housing Authority 325 Missouri St., in Caraway. This will be a drive-thru event.
According to Keith Livesay, USDA Coordinator for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, persons receiving the USDA food must reside in Craighead County. Recipients must also meet the income guidelines that have been set for the emergency food assistance program.
At the time of the distribution, information cards will be filled out for all recipients. Recipients will need to provide their name, address, family size and combined monthly income of their household. An appropriate form of identification such as a driver’s license, social security card, or picture identification card must be shown.
Those picking up food items for a shut-in, elderly person or other qualified household, will need a signed authorization slip from the person he or she is picking up for which contains the food recipient’s name, address, family size and combined monthly income for the household receiving the food.
Caseworkers picking up for large groups must make prior arrangements with Livesay.
Commodity foods are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas and the U.S. Department of Agriculture prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, color, sex, handicap, religion or national origin. Bi-lingual translators will not be available on-site.
For more information on the commodity food program, contact Livesay by calling 870-932-3663.
