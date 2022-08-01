JONESBORO — A commodity distribution for Craighead County is scheduled from 9 a.m. until noon Aug. 10, or until food supplies are gone.
The distribution will take place at the Parker Community Center, 1522 N. Church St., Jonesboro and Caraway Housing Authority, 325 Missouri St., Caraway.
This will be a drive-thru distribution.
According to Keith Livesay, U.S.Department of Agriculture coordinator for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, persons receiving the USDA food must reside in Craighead County and meet the income guidelines for the emergency food assistance program.
At the time of the distribution, information cards will be filled out for all recipients. They will need to provide their name, address, family size and combined monthly household income. An appropriate form of identification such as a driver’s license, social security card, or picture identification card must be shown.
To pick up food items for a shut-in, elderly person or other qualified household, the person picking up the food must have an authorization slip signed by the recipient which includes the recipient’s required information
Case workers picking up for large groups must make prior arrangements with Livesay. Commodity foods are distributed on a first come, first served basis. The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas and the U.S. Department of Agriculture prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, color, sex, handicap, religion or national origin. Bi-lingual translators will not be available on site.
For more information, contact Livesay at the Food Bank by calling 870-932-3663.
