JONESBORO — A commodity distribution for Craighead County will be from 9 a.m. until noon Wednesday or until food supplies are gone. The distribution will take place at Parker Community Center, 1522 N. Church St. in Jonesboro and at the Caraway Housing Authority 325 Missouri St. in Caraway. This will be a drive-thru distribution.
According to Keith Livesay, USDA Coordinator for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, persons receiving the USDA food must reside in Craighead County. Recipients must also meet the income guidelines that have been set for the emergency food assistance program.
At the time of the distribution, information cards will be filled out for all recipients. Recipients will need to provide their name, address, family size and combined monthly income for their household. An appropriate form of identification such as a driver’s license, social security card, or picture identification card must be shown.
To pick up food items for a shut-in, elderly person or other qualifying households, the person picking up the food must have a signed authorization slip from the person who will receive the food with the name, address, family size and combined monthly income of the household receiving the food. Caseworkers picking up for large groups must make prior arrangements with Livesay.
Commodity foods are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas and the U.S. Department of Agriculture prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity. Bi-lingual translators will not be available on-site.
For more information about the distribution or questions concerning eligibility for this program, contact Livesay by calling 870-932-3663.
