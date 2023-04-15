JONESBORO — A commodity distribution for Craighead County will be from 9 a.m. until noon Wednesday or until food supplies are gone. The distribution will take place at Parker Community Center, 1522 N. Church St. in Jonesboro and at the Caraway Housing Authority 325 Missouri St. in Caraway. This will be a drive-thru distribution.

According to Keith Livesay, USDA Coordinator for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, persons receiving the USDA food must reside in Craighead County. Recipients must also meet the income guidelines that have been set for the emergency food assistance program.