JONESBORO — A commodity distribution for Craighead County will be 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 9, or until food supplies are gone. It will take place at the Parker Community Center, 1522 N. Church St. in Jonesboro and the city of Caraway Housing Authority, 325 Missouri St. This will be a drive-thru distribution.

According to Keith Livesay, U.S. Department of Agriculture coordinator for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, persons receiving the USDA food must reside in Craighead County. Recipients must also meet the income guidelines that have been set for the emergency food assistance program.