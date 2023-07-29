JONESBORO — A commodity distribution for Craighead County will be 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 9, or until food supplies are gone. It will take place at the Parker Community Center, 1522 N. Church St. in Jonesboro and the city of Caraway Housing Authority, 325 Missouri St. This will be a drive-thru distribution.
According to Keith Livesay, U.S. Department of Agriculture coordinator for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, persons receiving the USDA food must reside in Craighead County. Recipients must also meet the income guidelines that have been set for the emergency food assistance program.
At the time of the distribution, information cards will be filled out for all recipients. Recipients will need to provide their names, addresses, family size and combined monthly household incomes. An appropriate form of identification such as a driver’s license, social security card or picture identification card must be shown.
To pick up food items for a shut-in, elderly person or other qualified household, the person picking up the food must have an authorization slip signed by the person who is to receive the food that includes the food recipient’s name, address, family size and combined monthly household income. Caseworkers picking up for large groups must make prior arrangements with Livesay.
Commodity foods are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas and the U.S. Department of Agriculture prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity. Bi-lingual translators are not available on-site.
For more information about the distribution or questions about eligibility, contact Livesay by calling 870-932-3663.
