JONESBORO — A drive-through USDA commodity distribution is scheduled for Craighead County residents only will be from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 11, or until food supplies are gone.
The distribution will be first come, first served at Parker Community Center, 1522 N. Church St. in Jonesboro and the Caraway Housing Authority, 325 Missouri St.
Persons receiving the food must meet the income guidelines set for the emergency food assistance program.
At the time of distribution, information cards will be filled out and recipients must provide an appropriate form of identification, as well as their name, address, family size and combined monthly household income.
Those picking up food for others must have a signed authorization slip from the person to receive the food that includes their required information.
Case workers picking up for large groups must make prior arrangements with Keith Livesay, USDA coordinator for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas by calling (870) 932-3663.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.