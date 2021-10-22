JONESBORO — A commodity distribution for Craighead County is scheduled from 9 a.m. until noon Nov. 3, or until food supplies are gone.
The distribution will take place at the Parker Community Center located at 1522 N. Church St., in Jonesboro and the city of Caraway Housing Authority, 325 Missouri St. This will be a drive-through distribution with commodities distributed on a first come, first served basis.
According to Keith Livesay, USDA coordinator for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, persons receiving the USDA food must reside in Craighead County and meet the income guidelines that have been set for the emergency food assistance program.
At the time of the distribution, information cards will be filled out for all recipients including name, address, family size and combined monthly income of the household. An appropriate form of identification such as a driver’s license, Social Security card, or picture identification card must be shown.
To pick up food items for a shut-in, elderly person or other qualified household, the person picking up the food must have a signed authorization slip including all the same information regarding the household to receive the food.
Case workers picking up for large groups must make prior arrangements with the Livesay.
For more information contact Livesay at the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, 870-932-3663.
