LITTLE ROCK — On Friday, March 11, Arkansas Heritage presented Public Art Grant checks during a ceremony at their headquarters in Little Rock. $42,035 in grant funding was distributed to communities across the state.
Among those receiving funds were Five Rivers Historical Preservation Inc. in Pocahontas which received a $5,000 public art grant; Wynne Downtown Revitalization, a $1,150 grant for “From One Mural Comes Many ...; and Main Street Osceola Inc., a $7,374 for “Sons of Seals.”
The Public Art Grant Program assists communities that participate in the Main Street Arkansas program in the planning and implementation of art projects in places viewable by the public within the Main Street district and on gateways to Main Street districts, including purchasing and commissioning works of art.
Projects must be new, site-specific, public art, and not memorial statues or works of religious nature. The artworks can include but are not limited to, murals and tile work, permanent paintings and drawings, and sculpture. It must be freely visible and accessible to the public for at least two years.
After the installation of public art, the applicant is required to coordinate an unveiling event with Arkansas Heritage.
For more information on the grant program, visit bit.ly/3J6mytm or contact Arkansas Heritage Grants Manager Debra Fithen at 501-324-9150 or debra.fithen@arkansas.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.