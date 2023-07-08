JONESBORO — The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., is asking the community to help it plan for the future by participating in a short online survey available from July 10-Aug. 7 at bit.ly/3NGIeQn.
The survey only takes a few minutes and responses will be used to help develop a strategic plan that will guide the library for the next three to five years. The plan will include goals and objectives for library operations, services, technology and more.
