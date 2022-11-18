The Lawrence County Community Thanksgiving Service will be held Sunday at 6 p.m. at the First Assembly of God Church in Walnut Ridge.
The Lawrence County Community Thanksgiving Service will be held Sunday at 6 p.m. at the First Assembly of God Church in Walnut Ridge.
The annual event is sponsored by the Lawrence County Ministerial Alliance.
Jeremy Hopper, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Walnut Ridge and Hoxie United Methodist Church, will deliver the Thanksgiving message.
Pastor Brent Powell of New Hope Baptist Church in Black Rock and ministerial alliance president, will lead the worship service.
For more information, contact Powell at 870-878-2736.
All churches and individuals are welcome to attend.
