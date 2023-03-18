Concepts of Truth representatives attend United Nations event

Millie Lace (from right), founder and director of Concepts of Truth, Inc. and Josephine Tyne, Concepts of Truth’s U.N. representative, are pictured with Valerie Huber, founder and president of The Institute for Women’s Health and the Geneva Consensus Declaration, during the 67th session on the Commission on the Status of Women held March 7-11 at U.N. headquarters in New York.

 Submitted photo

WYNNE — According to a press release, representatives from Wynne-based Concepts of Truth Inc., a non-governmental organization with the United Nations, attended the 67th session of the Commission on the Status of Women held March 7-11 at U.N. headquarters in New York.

The priority theme for this year was “Innovation and Technological Change and Education in the Digital age for Achieving Gender Equality and the Empowerment of all Women and Girls.”