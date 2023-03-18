Concepts of Truth representatives attend United Nations event

WYNNE — According to a press release, representatives from Wynne-based Concepts of Truth Inc., a non-governmental organization with the United Nations, attended the 67th session of the Commission on the Status of Women held March 7-11 at U.N. headquarters in New York.
The priority theme for this year was “Innovation and Technological Change and Education in the Digital age for Achieving Gender Equality and the Empowerment of all Women and Girls.”
As an accredited NGO with the U.N. Economic and Social Council, Concepts of Truth is able to attend conferences, submit written statements for approval in the UN document library and also submit proposals for side event presentations for various conferences.
Concepts of Truth, Inc. approved a written statement for the conference that included the following data: “For women in developing countries, access to technology has meant the chance to have a voice in their communities – learn anywhere any time, boost literacy, improve health, as well as develop skills to broaden participation in society. Unfortunately, technological innovations have also ushered in unacceptably high levels of sexual violence against women and girls, providing abusive partners the ability to monitor, track, threaten and later assault their victims while giving sex traffickers the technology to profile, recruit, control and exploit their targets without regard for geographical limitations. Research conducted by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and published in October 2021 shows that in the United States, approximately 40 percent of sex trafficking victims are recruited online and abusers exploit online technology to advertise images of their victims ….
“In keeping with the goals of the Geneva Consensus Declaration, we must ensure that innovation promotes the preservation of human life, better health for women, the strengthening of the family as the foundational unit of society, and the protection of national sovereignty to implement these policies. Concepts of Truth, Inc., an ECOSOC accredited NGO, recommends that member states join in keeping with the goals of the Declaration’s approximately 36 member states to ensure that innovation protects human life and dignity and well-being for all persons.”
