JONESBORO — Submissions can now be made for the annual Congressional Art Competition, a nationwide high school visual arts competition sponsored by the Congressional Institute.
The submission deadline is April 14.
Students in ninth through 12th grades can submit artwork in one of seven medium categories: collage, drawing, digital design, mixed media, painting, photography and print.
Winners are chosen from each category and the overall winner will be recognized at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.
Their winning artwork will be displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol and the student artist will receive paid airfare for two to Washington to attend the ceremony.
Students in Arkansas’ First District, which includes Arkansas, Baxter, Chicot, Clay, Cleburne, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Desha, Fulton, Greene, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Mississippi, Monroe, Phillips, Poinsett, Prairie, Randolph, Saint Francis, Searcy, Sharp, Stone, Woodruff counties as well as parts of Pulaski and Jefferson counties, will find more information on the competition’s guidelines and how to submit artwork digitally on Rep. Rick Crawford’s website crawford.house.gov/ congressional-art-competition.
Any additional questions can be directed to his Jonesboro office at 870-203-0540 or by email to ar01.art@mail.house.gov.
