JONESBORO — Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district.
Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.
Students submit entries to their representative’s office, and panels of district artists select the winning entries.
For high school students (grades 9-12) in the First Congressional District, that is the office of Rep. Rick Crawford.
Winners are recognized both in their district and at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, DC. The winning works are displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol and its student artist will receive paid airfare for two to travel to Washington D.C. to attend the ceremony.
District winners of each of the competition’s seven medium categories will be publicly displayed at a venue in the district this summer.
The competition’s seven medium categories are collage, drawing, digital design, mixed media, painting, photography and print.
For additional guidelines and submission forms, teachers or homeschooled students can go to www.crawford.house.gov/congressional-art-competition.
The competition deadline is April 14.
Please contact sherrie.mitchell@mail.house.gov for any questions.
