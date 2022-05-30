JONESBORO — District winners of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition have been announced. Each year Congressman Rick Crawford hosts the districtwide student art competition for students in ninth through 12th grade. The overall winner of the competition has their artwork displayed in Washington, D.C.
Rachel Howald was chosen the Best in Show of this year’s competition. She is a senior at Mountain Home High School under the art instruction of Beth Ivens. Her artwork was also voted as the “People’s Choice” winner from the online contest held on social media.
Howald used chalk pastels to create her winning drawing, a self-portrait entitled “Anxious.” Her artwork will be displayed in the Cannon Hall in Washington, D.C., for a year with the other winners of the contest from around the country. She also receives two Southwest Airlines’ vouchers to attend the Congressional Art reception this summer in Washington, D.C.
The Congressional Art Competition is divided into medium categories, and the first-place winners of each category were recognized by Crawford at a reception held at the Recovery Room Coffeehouse in Jonesboro. The first-place winners of each medium category, the Best in Show and the People’s Choice winner will be on display for the month of June at the Recovery Room Coffeehouse on 223 S. Main St. in Jonesboro.
The following were chosen as the first-place winners from the individual medium categories:
Collage, Leila Seagraves, Highland High School; Digital, Mackenzie O’Neal, The Academies of Jonesboro High School; Drawing, Rachel Howald, Mountain Home High School; Mixed Media, Michelle Flowers, Highland High School; Painting, Sara Tuetken, Brookland High School; Photography, Laura Amorim, Valley View High School; and Print, Josalyn Pritchett, Cedar Ridge High School.
More than 200 artwork submissions representing 30 schools in the First Congressional district were submitted for this year’s competition. The judges of the competition were Jayson Mirafuentes and David Mason, both local artist in Jonesboro.
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors the Congressional Art Competition, a nationwide high school visual arts competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent across the nation. Since the competition began in 1982, more than 700,000 high school students have participated. This is the 11th year for Congressman Crawford to participate in this competition.
