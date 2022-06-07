JONESBORO — Work to reconstruct I-555 will require new traffic patterns. Weather permitting, crews will shift the southbound I-555 traffic onto the northbound roadway section today. There will be one lane in each direction separated by a concrete barrier wall.
This work will extend from Southwest Drive (Arkansas 18) north to Dan Avenue (Arkansas 91). Motorists will enter and exit the northbound lane using the newly constructed median ramps.
