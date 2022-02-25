LITTLE ROCK — With the 40 days of Lent just ahead, Methodist Family Health Foundation is asking Arkansans to honor the Lenten season by helping children and families who are abandoned, abused, neglected and managing psychiatric, behavioral, emotional and spiritual issues.
From Ash Wednesday, March 2, to Easter, April 17, churches, small groups, workplaces, organizations and individuals are asked to gather necessities by purchasing them online or donating funds to purchase them and deliver them to the closest Methodist Counseling Clinic in their community.
In Jonesboro the clinic is at 2239 S. Caraway Road, Suite M, Jonesboro; phone 870-910-3757.
To purchase necessities from Walmart, go to Walmart.com – Registry – Registry for Good and under “Find a cause in your community” search for Methodist Family Health Foundation or visit bit.ly/3BFILva.
For Amazon shopping, visit amzn.to/3H6ZM2H.
When shopping on either website, please check the “this is a gift” box and put your name and address in the gift message field. This will enable the organization to send out tax receipts and thank you letters.
To donate funds go online to methodistfamily.org/donate.html; text GUAG to 501-881-2258; call 501-906-4201 to make a secure donation using a credit or debit card; or mail a check to Methodist Family Health Foundation, P.O. Box 56050, Little Rock 72215.
To drop off a donation, call the clinic and schedule a drop-off time. Donations will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
