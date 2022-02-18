Conversation with the Blues coming to BRTC

POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College’s Black History Month event, “A Conversation with the Blues,” is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday in the Randolph County Development Center on the BRTC Pocahontas campus.
The event is made possible by the BRTC Foundation and the Eddie Mae Herron Center and is free and open to the public.
Blues guitarist and vocalist Terry “Big T” Williams on lead guitar and vocals and Jerry Bone on bass guitar will be the featured performers.
Mike Doyle will emcee the event and discuss the roots of the Blues and how the Blues has influenced music.
Williams was born in Clarksdale, Miss. When he was 12 years old, the Jelly Roll Kings (Big Jack Johnson, Frank Frost and Sam Carr) took him under their wings and eventually took him on the road with them.
Williams’s dream of fronting his own band soon came true, and over the years he has been a member of several bands, including The Creative Funk, The Stone Gas Band and Big T & The Family Band. He currently resides in Clarksdale and plays gigs all over the U.S. with his current band, Big T and his Review Band.
Bone is from Oxford and, in 2020, was a member of Williams’s band. In the ‘90s he played with The Famous Unknowns, the house band for B.B. King’s Blues Club in Memphis.
Doyle is retired from the Arkansas State University Department of Journalism and Media, and from managing KASU, the university’s National Public Radio station.
He was a co-founding producer and host of Arkansas Roots, the station’s noon-hour program that focuses on Arkansas’ music heritage and the current scene.
He still produces segments for the program and the weekly Music from the Isles, a Celtic music hour.
