LITTLE ROCK — For communities throughout the state, sharing stories of success, impact or solutions with others can help improve the quality of life for all Arkansans.
The Cooperative Extension Service’s Community, Professional and Economic Development department has launched a new Sharing Stories – Strengthening AR Communities opportunity, which prompts members of Arkansas communities to submit their stories to be shared on social media, online, and in the unit’s newsletter.
Each month’s stories will correspond with a different theme related to CPED’s mission, vision and work developing communities across the state. The first month’s theme is renewal, which calls for stories about how communities have responded to the changes and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Emily Smith, extension CPED program associate, said the goal of Sharing Stories – Strengthening AR Communities is to unify “all that we do as a unit and all that it encompasses.”
“Community stories are important because they contribute to a sense of belonging, identity and purpose for the individuals, businesses and organizations that comprise a community,” Smith said. “We want to engage with Arkansans about the work they are doing in their communities, through the lens of themes that help capture and preserve their stories and their successes. By encouraging this interaction among communities, we can learn from their challenges and foster collaboration.”
Community members can share their stories at bit.ly/3vo0lBc in four formats: narrative text, video, voice recording or pictures with corresponding captions.
Monthly themes will be shared as well as additional information about the program, at bit.ly/3ruSyAr, including prompts to help communities craft responses.
Smith encouraged community members, including volunteers, retirees and community organizers, to submit stories as well as extension county agents. The first deadline to submit stories is April 26.
For more information, contact Smith at elsmith@uada.edu or 603-387-1584.
