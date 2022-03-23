LITTLE ROCK — The American Lung Association in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Health has announced that the 2022 COPD in Arkansas Conference is set for April 19.
The free virtual event is a continuing education conference for nurses, respiratory therapists, pharmacists and social workers that focuses on COPD guidelines, best practices and prevention care.
The conference will review the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease guidelines enabling health professionals to apply assessment and management strategies that incorporate the latest evidence to guide the development of individualized management plans, including medications for patients with COPD.
It will also cover vaccinations, vaping, nutrition and mental health management amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s conference will include a morning session focused on preventive care along with an afternoon session that will address obstacles faced by COPD patients.
Sessions will include:
COPD and COVID-19 Vaccinations – Lecturer: Dr. Robert Hopkins;
Vaping, E-Cigarettes and Emerging Tobacco Trends – Lecturer: Dr. Anand N. Venkata;
GOLD Guidelines – Lecturer: Dr. Prangthip Charoenpong;
Depression and Anxiety Related to COPD – Lecturer: Dr. George S. Alexopoulos;
COPD and Nutritional Implications and Complications – Lecturer: Registered Dietitian Amanda Dawson.
Registration is free and continuing education credits are available for nurses and respiratory therapists.
More information and registration are available at bit.ly/36CVJ1F.
For additional questions, contact Rochelle Thompson at Rochelle.Thompson@lung.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.