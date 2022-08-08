WASHINGTON, D.C. — The office of Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) is accepting applications for service academy nominations. In order to be considered for a nomination, materials must be submitted by Nov. 1.

To gain admission to one of the nation’s five service academies, candidates must apply directly to the academy and apply for a Congressional nomination. These appointments are offered to individuals who meet eligibility requirements and are the most competitive in academic performance, physical fitness, medical standards, extracurricular involvement, leadership traits, motivation and aptitude for military service.