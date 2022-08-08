WASHINGTON, D.C. — The office of Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) is accepting applications for service academy nominations. In order to be considered for a nomination, materials must be submitted by Nov. 1.
To gain admission to one of the nation’s five service academies, candidates must apply directly to the academy and apply for a Congressional nomination. These appointments are offered to individuals who meet eligibility requirements and are the most competitive in academic performance, physical fitness, medical standards, extracurricular involvement, leadership traits, motivation and aptitude for military service.
To be considered for a nomination, all candidates must submit the online application and questionnaire, three letters of recommendation, an official high school transcript and college transcript if applicable, and official SAT/ACT scores.
Candidates must be at least 17 years of age, but not older than 23 by July 1 of the year of admission, be a U.S. citizen, a legal Arkansas resident, be unmarried and have no legal obligation to support children or other dependents.
After graduation, cadets and midshipmen are obligated to serve in the military for five years.
Please note that you do not need a Congressional nomination for the United States Coast Guard Academy. Please contact Nicole Millar (501) 223-9081 if you have any additional questions.
