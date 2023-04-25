JONESBORO — According to Craighead County Clerk Mary Dawn Marshall, the Clerk’s office is using a mail-out program to ensure voter registration lists are accurate and current.
The office, as mandated by the federal National Voter Registration Act and Help America Vote Act, is conducting the 2023 odd-numbered year address confirmation program.
There are two types of odd-year mailers currently being processed, Marshall said. Residents will receive a blue card in the mail if there has been no voter activity within their registration during the last federal election cycle.
Residents who receive a blue card, are asked to complete it and return it to the clerk’s office to confirm their voter’s registration address. Return postage has been prepaid.
A cancellation mailer is a yellow card that voters will receive if they have not responded to the last confirmation mailer or have not had any voting activity with their registration during the past two federal election cycles.
If residents receive a yellow card, they are asked to complete it and return it to the clerk’s office because they have been removed from the active voter roster.
To be reinstated, they must complete and return the yellow card or they will be required to re-register in order to vote and participate in an election.
If a resident receives either card, it is extremely important that they complete the card and return it to the Clerk’s office as soon as possible.
To verify voter registration, people can go to www.voterview.org. They can contact the Craighead County Clerk’s office at 870 933-4520 for more information.
