JONESBORO — The Craighead County Highway Department will close Craighead 194 beginning at 8 a.m. Monday between Arkansas 230 and Craighead 171 to repair a drainage culvert.
The road will be closed until the work is completed at the end of the day.
The department will also close Craighead 940 between Craighead 960 and Craighead 931 beginning at 8 a.m. Monday to build a bridge.
The road will be closed for approximately two months, or until the work is completed.
Detour signs will be posted to alert the public and motorists are asked to use caution in the area. Commuters should allow for additional travel time.
A notice for the road closures will be posted on the county website, www.craigheadcounty.org, on the Road Department’s page under the heading “Road/Bridge Closures.”
