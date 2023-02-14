Couple starts endowment to support BSA

Thomas and Billye Hill

JONESBORO — An endowment gift made to Arkansas State University will help provide leadership support for the Black Student Association. The $50,000 endowment creates the Thomas and Billye Hill Black Student Association Endowed Leadership Fund.

The endowment from Dr. Thomas and Billye Hill will provide financial support to the president of the BSA. The funds will enable the student president to devote more time to leadership activities and eliminate or minimize the need to work.