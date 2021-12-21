JONESBORO — The Craighead County Highway Department will close Craighead 324 from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Dec. 28, or until the work is completed.
The Highway Department will be repairing a bridge. The affected section will be between Craighead 333 (Hasbrook Road) and Craighead 323.
Detour signs will be posted and motorists are asked to use caution in the area.
Commuters should allow for additional travel time.
A notice for the road closure will be on www.craigheadcounty.org under “Road/Bridge Closures.”
