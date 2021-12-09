JONESBORO — The Craighead County Highway Department will close Craighead 324 from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday – or until the work is completed – to repair a bridge.
CR 324 will be closed between Craighead 333 (Hasbrook Road) and Craighead 323.
Detour signs will be posted to alert the public and motorists are asked to use caution in the area. Commuters should allow for additional travel time.
A notice for the road closure will be on www.craigheadcounty.org on the Road Department’s page under the heading Road/Bridge Closures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.