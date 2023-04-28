JONESBORO — The Craighead County Highway Department will close Craighead 686 on Monday for approximately six weeks or until the work is completed.
The department will be replacing a bridge. CR 686 will be closed between Arkansas 158 and Craighead 693.
Detour signs will be posted to alert the public and motorists are asked to use caution in the area. Commuters should allow for additional travel time.
A notice for the road closure will be on www.craigheadcounty.org on the Road Department’s page under the heading “Road/Bridge Closures.”
Also closing Monday will be the boat ramp at Lake Frierson State Park in Greene County while contractors make needed improvements.
The ramp will be closed Monday-Tuesday during the repair as crews repave, stripe and complete area improvements to the access.
Anyone wishing to launch a boat on Lake Frierson during this time will be required to use the primitive access on Lake Frierson Wildlife Management Area on the west side of the lake.
That ramp is one mile west of Arkansas 141. Travel west on Arkansas 168 for one mile, then south on Greene 330 for one-half of a mile to reach the gravel ramp.
