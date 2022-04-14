JONESBORO — A commodity distribution for Craighead County is set for Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon or until food supplies are gone.
The distribution will take place at the Parker Community Center, 1522 N. Church St. in Jonesboro and the Caraway Housing Authority 325 Missouri St. This will be a drive-through distribution.
According to Keith Livesay, U.S. Department of Agriculture coordinator for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, persons receiving the USDA food must reside in Craighead County. Recipients must also meet the income guidelines that have been set for the emergency food assistance program.
At the time of the distribution, information cards will be filled out for all recipients. Recipients will need to provide their name, address, family size and combined monthly income of the household. An appropriate form of identification such as a driver’s license, social security card or picture identification card must be shown.
To pick up food items for a shut-in, elderly person or other qualified household, the person picking up the food must have a signed authorization slip with the name, address, family size and combined monthly income of the household receiving the food.
Caseworkers picking up for large groups must make prior arrangements with the USDA coordinator.
Commodity foods are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas and the U.S. Department of Agriculture prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, color, sex, handicap, religion or national origin.
Bi-lingual translators are not available on site.
For more information, contact Livesay at 870-932-3663.
