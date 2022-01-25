JONESBORO — Commodity distributions for Craighead County are scheduled for 9 a.m. until noon Feb. 2 or until food supplies are gone.
The distributions will take place at Parker Community Center, 1522 N. Church St. in Jonesboro and the Caraway Housing Authority 325 Missouri St. in Caraway. This will be a drive-thru distribution. Bi-lingual translators will not available on site.
According to Keith Livesay, U.S. Department of Agriculture coordinator for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, persons receiving the USDA food must reside in Craighead County. Recipients must also meet the income guidelines set for the emergency food assistance program.
At the time of the distribution, information cards will be filled out for all recipients. They will need to provide their name, address, family size and combined monthly household income.
An appropriate form of identification such as a driver’s license, social security card or picture identification card must be shown.
To pick up food items for a shut-in, elderly person or other qualified household, the person picking up the food must have a signed authorization slip from the intended recipient which includes the name, address, family size and combined monthly income of the household receiving the food.
Caseworkers picking up for large groups must make prior arrangements with Livesay.
Commodity foods are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas and the USDA prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, color, sex, handicap, religion or national origin.
For more information, contact Livesay at 870-932-3663.
