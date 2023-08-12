Craighead County junior cooks take state honors

JONESBORO — The Craighead County 4-H cooking team, Sautéed and Flambéed, took first place in the junior division of the Arkansas 4-H Food Challenge competition held Aug. 4 at Pulaski Tech Culinary and Hospitality Management Institute in Little Rock.
The first-time team made up of Gus Faulkner of Caraway, and Daniel Leslie and Gabrielle Leslie, both of Jonesboro, competed against 22 other teams.
The competition is patterned after the Food Network competition “Chopped.” Each team had 40 minutes to prepare an original recipe using a mystery ingredient, clean up, and write a five-minute speech that included the food-safety precautions taken, a nutritional analysis, the recipe and cooking instructions. Teams then presented their dish and speech to a judging panel.
Sautéed and Flambéed will go on to represent Arkansas at the National 4-H Challenge competition this fall in Memphis.
Other area winners in the division were the Greene County team Amazing Glaze, Karie Head, Addie Lashley, Millie McKinney and Reesie Tritch, who tied with the Yell County Clover Choppers for third place. The Howard County Food Choppers took second.
