Craighead County junior cooks take state honors

The Craighead County 4-H cooking team, Sautéed and Flambéed, was the first-place junior division winner at the Arkansas 4-H Food Challenge competition held Aug. 4 in Little Rock. Team members are (from left) Gus Faulkner of Caraway, Daniel Leslie of Jonesboro and Gabrielle Leslie of Jonesboro.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — The Craighead County 4-H cooking team, Sautéed and Flambéed, took first place in the junior division of the Arkansas 4-H Food Challenge competition held Aug. 4 at Pulaski Tech Culinary and Hospitality Management Institute in Little Rock.

The first-time team made up of Gus Faulkner of Caraway, and Daniel Leslie and Gabrielle Leslie, both of Jonesboro, competed against 22 other teams.