JONESBORO — Students on the chancellor’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Arkansas State University have been announced. The list recognizes undergraduate students who earned a perfect GPA of 4.0 while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours of study.
Students from cities in Craighead County other than Jonesboro who were included on the list are:
Alexandra Dye, Jessie Martin and Brittany Wells, all of Bay; Jacob Qualls of Black Oak; Elizabeth Cox, Paige Cox, Preston Dye, Avery Felts, Davanna Gargaro, Alexandra Holland, Lindsey Norman and Shay Sims, all of Bono; Kathryn Harrison, Haley Killough, Matthew Luster, Angel Monroe, Sophia Rogers, Savannah Sharp, Ashton Smallman, Casey Smith, Nicholas Tate, Chloe Turner, Kaylee Watlington, Miah Wood and Brittany Woods, all of Brookland; Faith Brooks and Bethany Tucker, both of Caraway; Alexis Butler, Melanie Cheesman, Brooklynn Davidson, Tiffany Fulcher, Ethan Hafer, Sam Meurer, Mary Reed, Camden Tate and Madison Taylor, all of Lake City; Hanah Carle, Taylor Gipson and Elizabeth James, all of Monette; and Leonardo Barquet Garcia, Casey Brough, Emma Bryant, Anh Bui, Kayla Burke, Tania Monserrat Cano Flores, Hyesun Choi, Isabel Daines, Allisyn Eblen, Pauline Gonzalez, Marin Hirata, Mahiro Iijima, Kaito Ito, Riri Iwamoto, Takeki Kawate, Shunsuke Kikuchi, Mizuki Kishi, Felix Krammer, Maddie Lubinski, Daichi Moriyama, Kenshiro Moromizato, Madalyn Neziri, Wyatt Reed, Kaito Shiga, Jin Shimazaki, Reika Shimizu, Emilio Soriano Chavez, Tomo Rin Suyama, Fumika Suzuki, Hino Suzuki, Soichiro Takahashi, Andrea Tomas Acosta and Ryota Yamamoto, all of the university campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.